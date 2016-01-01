See All Nurse Midwives in Tacoma, WA
Nicola Given, CNM

Midwifery
Overview of Nicola Given, CNM

Nicola Given, CNM is a Midwife in Tacoma, WA. 

Nicola Given works at Franciscan Women's Health Associates at St. Joseph in Tacoma, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Nicola Given's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Franciscan Women's Health Associates at St. Joseph
    1608 S J St # 55, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Nicola Given, CNM

    Specialties
    • Midwifery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1154883494
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Elizabeth Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Nicola Given, CNM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Nicola Given is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Nicola Given has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Nicola Given works at Franciscan Women's Health Associates at St. Joseph in Tacoma, WA. View the full address on Nicola Given’s profile.

    Nicola Given has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Nicola Given.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nicola Given, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nicola Given appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

