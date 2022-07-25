See All Nurse Practitioners in Jacksonville, FL
Nicole Adamiak, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2.3 (6)
Overview of Nicole Adamiak, APRN

Nicole Adamiak, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Jacksonville, FL. 

Nicole Adamiak works at Baptist Primary Care Group in Jacksonville, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Nicole Adamiak's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Baptist Primary Care Inc
    3101 University Blvd S Ste 102, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 737-1171
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jul 25, 2022
    I had a telehealth appointment in June for a chronic/reoccurring issue. She was very informative and went over the pros and cons of all the medication options available, listened to my drug reaction history, and worked with me to try a medication we both felt comfortable with. She also made a life changing suggestion of adding a specific supplement to my diet. Since adding in the supplement, my chronic issue vanished. I have been dealing with this issue for years and not a single other provider ever suggested this supplement. I am thankful for the time she took to educate me and make suggestions. She looked not only at temporary relief, but long term treatment. Thank you!!!
    Adrian — Jul 25, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Nicole Adamiak, APRN
    About Nicole Adamiak, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1457745671
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Nicole Adamiak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Nicole Adamiak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Nicole Adamiak works at Baptist Primary Care Group in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Nicole Adamiak’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Nicole Adamiak. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nicole Adamiak.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nicole Adamiak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nicole Adamiak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
