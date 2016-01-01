Nicole Badillo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Nicole Badillo, CNP
Overview of Nicole Badillo, CNP
Nicole Badillo, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Albuquerque, NM.
Nicole Badillo works at
Nicole Badillo's Office Locations
-
1
DaVita Medical Group - New Mexico (Pain Medicine)2901 Transport St SE, Albuquerque, NM 87106 Directions (505) 262-7724Friday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Albuquerque Health Partners4010 Montgomery Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Directions (505) 254-6500
View All Accepted Carriers
- First Health
- Presbyterian Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Nicole Badillo?
About Nicole Badillo, CNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1003255639
Frequently Asked Questions
Nicole Badillo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Nicole Badillo works at
2 patients have reviewed Nicole Badillo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nicole Badillo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nicole Badillo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nicole Badillo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.