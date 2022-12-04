See All Nurse Practitioners in Hudson, FL
Nicole Baldwin, APRN-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.0 (8)
Accepting new patients
5 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Nicole Baldwin, APRN-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Hudson, FL. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 5 years of experience. They graduated from South University|South University Tampa and is affiliated with HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital, HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital, HCA Florida Trinity Hospital, Morton Plant North Bay Hospital and St. Josephs Hospital - North.

Nicole Baldwin works at The Center for Bone & Joint Disease in Hudson, FL with other offices in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Center for Bone & Joint Disease
    7544 Jacque Rd, Hudson, FL 34667 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 434-0357
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Nicole Baldwin, APRN, LLC.
    1317 Edgewater Dr # 3483, Orlando, FL 32804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 434-0357

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital
  • HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital
  • HCA Florida Trinity Hospital
  • Morton Plant North Bay Hospital
  • St. Josephs Hospital - North

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sick Patient Care Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Management Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dec 04, 2022
    I did a telehealth appointment with Ms. Baldwin for my daughter who had a earache. She saw her and provided prompt and professional care. Maddy is feeling better and we will use your services again. Thank you!!!
    Jodie Bell — Dec 04, 2022
    Photo: Nicole Baldwin, APRN-BC
    About Nicole Baldwin, APRN-BC

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 5 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1093282600
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • South University|South University Tampa
    Medical Education

