Nicole Baldwin, APRN-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Hudson, FL. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 5 years of experience. They graduated from South University|South University Tampa and is affiliated with HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital, HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital, HCA Florida Trinity Hospital, Morton Plant North Bay Hospital and St. Josephs Hospital - North.



Nicole Baldwin works at The Center for Bone & Joint Disease in Hudson, FL with other offices in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.