Nicole Bereolos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Nicole Bereolos, MPH
Offers telehealth
Overview
Nicole Bereolos, MPH is a Clinical Psychologist in Dallas, TX.
Nicole Bereolos works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Love and Hope Foundation of Care9330 Lyndon B Johnson Fwy Ste 900, Dallas, TX 75243 Directions (972) 768-7994Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Nicole Bereolos?
I like Dr. Bereolos very much. I'm going through SEVERAL major life changes, all at the same time. She's helping me prioritize what needs to be done when AND helping me realize some things I've never taken the time to figure out. Now, these major changes are still a big deal BUT I've been able to view them more matter-of-factly whereas before I was simply overwhelmed and stagnant.
About Nicole Bereolos, MPH
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1427341825
Frequently Asked Questions
Nicole Bereolos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Nicole Bereolos works at
3 patients have reviewed Nicole Bereolos. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nicole Bereolos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nicole Bereolos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nicole Bereolos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.