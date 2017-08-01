See All Nurse Practitioners in Louisville, KY
Nicole Bikowski, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Nicole Bikowski, NP

Nicole Bikowski, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Louisville, KY. 

Nicole Bikowski works at Norton Community Medical Associates in Louisville, KY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Nicole Bikowski's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Norton Community Medical Associates
    825 BARRET AVE, Louisville, KY 40204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 540-7200
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Nicole Bikowski, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1487906509
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Nicole Bikowski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Nicole Bikowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Nicole Bikowski works at Norton Community Medical Associates in Louisville, KY. View the full address on Nicole Bikowski’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Nicole Bikowski. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nicole Bikowski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nicole Bikowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nicole Bikowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

