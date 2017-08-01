Nicole Bikowski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Nicole Bikowski, NP
Overview of Nicole Bikowski, NP
Nicole Bikowski, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Louisville, KY.
Nicole Bikowski works at
Nicole Bikowski's Office Locations
-
1
Norton Community Medical Associates825 BARRET AVE, Louisville, KY 40204 Directions (502) 540-7200
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Nicole Bikowski?
Great Nurse Practitioner!! But better yet she is a great person who cares about her patients. Easy to talk to. Staff is very friendly and courteous .
About Nicole Bikowski, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1487906509
Frequently Asked Questions
Nicole Bikowski accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Nicole Bikowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Nicole Bikowski works at
2 patients have reviewed Nicole Bikowski. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nicole Bikowski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nicole Bikowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nicole Bikowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.