Nicole Blaauw, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
2.1 (7)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Nicole Blaauw, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Marquette, MI. 

Nicole Blaauw works at Upper Peninsula Digestive Dis in Marquette, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Upper Peninsula Digestive Dis
    1414 W Fair Ave Ste 247, Marquette, MI 49855 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (906) 225-3880
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    May 08, 2018
    I saw Nicole for the first time yesterday and was very impressed. She was super nice, and friendly. She took her time with me, explained things well, and took the time to answer all of my questions. Very thorough and knowledgeable. I felt like she and I were on the same page as far as my treatment plan, and like feeling that way. I'm an RN myself, so I tend to have high expectations of my doctors and providers. And Nicole actually exceeded my expectations. As did the office in general.
    Melissa Sorenson in ISHPEMING — May 08, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Nicole Blaauw, PA-C
    About Nicole Blaauw, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1205811767
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Nicole Blaauw, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Nicole Blaauw is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Nicole Blaauw has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Nicole Blaauw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Nicole Blaauw works at Upper Peninsula Digestive Dis in Marquette, MI. View the full address on Nicole Blaauw’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Nicole Blaauw. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nicole Blaauw.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nicole Blaauw, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nicole Blaauw appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

