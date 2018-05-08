Nicole Blaauw, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Nicole Blaauw is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Nicole Blaauw, PA-C
Overview
Nicole Blaauw, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Marquette, MI.
Nicole Blaauw works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Upper Peninsula Digestive Dis1414 W Fair Ave Ste 247, Marquette, MI 49855 Directions (906) 225-3880
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Nicole Blaauw?
I saw Nicole for the first time yesterday and was very impressed. She was super nice, and friendly. She took her time with me, explained things well, and took the time to answer all of my questions. Very thorough and knowledgeable. I felt like she and I were on the same page as far as my treatment plan, and like feeling that way. I'm an RN myself, so I tend to have high expectations of my doctors and providers. And Nicole actually exceeded my expectations. As did the office in general.
About Nicole Blaauw, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1205811767
Frequently Asked Questions
Nicole Blaauw has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Nicole Blaauw accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Nicole Blaauw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Nicole Blaauw works at
7 patients have reviewed Nicole Blaauw. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nicole Blaauw.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nicole Blaauw, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nicole Blaauw appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.