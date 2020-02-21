See All Nurse Practitioners in Gulf Shores, AL
Nicole Bodine, CRNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.2 (17)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Nicole Bodine, CRNP

Nicole Bodine, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Gulf Shores, AL. 

Nicole Bodine works at Ascension Medical Group Sacred Heart at Gulf Shores in Gulf Shores, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Nicole Bodine's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ascension Sacred Heart Medical Group
    1700 W 2nd St, Gulf Shores, AL 36542 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (251) 967-4000
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    About Nicole Bodine, CRNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1780981159
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Nicole Bodine, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Nicole Bodine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Nicole Bodine has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Nicole Bodine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Nicole Bodine works at Ascension Medical Group Sacred Heart at Gulf Shores in Gulf Shores, AL. View the full address on Nicole Bodine’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Nicole Bodine. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nicole Bodine.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nicole Bodine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nicole Bodine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

