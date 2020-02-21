Nicole Bodine, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Nicole Bodine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Nicole Bodine, CRNP
Overview of Nicole Bodine, CRNP
Nicole Bodine, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Gulf Shores, AL.
Nicole Bodine's Office Locations
Ascension Sacred Heart Medical Group1700 W 2nd St, Gulf Shores, AL 36542 Directions (251) 967-4000
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Nicole is amazing! I have seen her for the last 3 years. She is always outgoing and caring! She is very good at what she does and always seems happy to see me regardless of the stressful job she has! I would recommend her to anyone looking for primary care.
About Nicole Bodine, CRNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1780981159
Nicole Bodine has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Nicole Bodine accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Nicole Bodine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Nicole Bodine. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nicole Bodine.
