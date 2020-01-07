Nicole Brink has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Nicole Brink, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview of Nicole Brink, APRN
Nicole Brink, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Louisville, KY.
Nicole Brink works at
Nicole Brink's Office Locations
Norton Community Medical Associates100 Mallard Creek Rd Ste 300, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 855-6130
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
I am a terrible doctor person and was very anxious seeing Dr. Brink for the first time. I fell in love with her immediately! She was so kind, thoughtful and understanding. She listened to all my concerns and put me at ease immediately. She is terrific.
About Nicole Brink, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1831638600
Nicole Brink accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Nicole Brink has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Nicole Brink works at
7 patients have reviewed Nicole Brink. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nicole Brink.
