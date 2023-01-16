Nicole Ciffone, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Nicole Ciffone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Nicole Ciffone, NP
Overview
Nicole Ciffone, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Tucson, AZ.
Locations
Southern Arizona Heart and Vascular3925 E Fort Lowell Rd, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 229-0085Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's Hospital
- Tucson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Nicole Ciffone my lipidologist is a very supportive, responsive and sensitive practitioner. She has been very attuned to my particular issues and is willing to try new protocols if needed. She has lowered my cholesterol, my ldl, my ApoB and other measures, that other physicians were unable or unwilling to do. I like the fact that she is open to new ideas and keeps up to date on the literature and developments in her field. I highly recommend Nicole.
About Nicole Ciffone, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1750369500
Education & Certifications
- Univ of Arizona
Frequently Asked Questions
Nicole Ciffone accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Nicole Ciffone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Nicole Ciffone. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nicole Ciffone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nicole Ciffone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nicole Ciffone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.