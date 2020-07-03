Nicole Coggins has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Nicole Coggins, PMHNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Nicole Coggins, PMHNP
Nicole Coggins, PMHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Providence, RI.
Nicole Coggins works at
Nicole Coggins' Office Locations
Crossroads Rhode Island160 Broad St, Providence, RI 02903 Directions (401) 861-2403
I had Nicole as my PCP at SSTAR for a few years and she was super awesome. Upset that she had to leave. Best of luck to her though! Highly recommend!
About Nicole Coggins, PMHNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1356723548
Frequently Asked Questions
Nicole Coggins accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Nicole Coggins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
