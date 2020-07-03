See All Nurse Practitioners in Providence, RI
Nicole Coggins, PMHNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (2)
Offers telehealth

Overview of Nicole Coggins, PMHNP

Nicole Coggins, PMHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Providence, RI. 

Nicole Coggins works at Providence Community Health Centers in Providence, RI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Nicole Coggins' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Crossroads Rhode Island
    160 Broad St, Providence, RI 02903 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 861-2403
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 03, 2020
    I had Nicole as my PCP at SSTAR for a few years and she was super awesome. Upset that she had to leave. Best of luck to her though! Highly recommend!
    vann — Jul 03, 2020
    About Nicole Coggins, PMHNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1356723548
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Nicole Coggins has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Nicole Coggins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Nicole Coggins works at Providence Community Health Centers in Providence, RI. View the full address on Nicole Coggins’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Nicole Coggins. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nicole Coggins.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nicole Coggins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nicole Coggins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

