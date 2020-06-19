See All Counselors in Worcester, MA
Nicole Daigle, LMHC

Counseling
4.7 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Nicole Daigle, LMHC is a Counselor in Worcester, MA. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    51 Union St Ste 214, Worcester, MA 01608 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 769-7812

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Codependency
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Couples Therapy
Codependency
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Couples Therapy

Treatment frequency



Codependency Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Stress Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital and Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Outpatient Addiction Treatment Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Phase of Life Problem Chevron Icon
Social Phobia Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Fallon Community Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Massachusetts Behavioral Health Partnership
    • Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 19, 2020
    Nicole is so easy to talk to about all of my concerns in life. I look forward to every meeting with her
    Sue — Jun 19, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Nicole Daigle, LMHC

    • Counseling
    • English
    • 1760545800
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University of Massachusetts
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Nicole Daigle, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Nicole Daigle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Nicole Daigle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Nicole Daigle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nicole Daigle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nicole Daigle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nicole Daigle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

