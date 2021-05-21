Dr. Daisy-Etienne accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nicole Daisy-Etienne, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nicole Daisy-Etienne, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Rockville Centre, NY.
Dr. Daisy-Etienne works at
Locations
On Course Psychological Counseling PC165 N Village Ave Ste 200, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Directions (516) 318-2489
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Daisy helped me process my difficult situations dealing with ptsd, anxiety, and depression. She was focused and helped me get back on my feet with compassion and understanding.
About Dr. Nicole Daisy-Etienne, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1134376874
