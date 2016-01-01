Nicole Drake, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Nicole Drake is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Nicole Drake, LPC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Nicole Drake, LPC is a Counselor in Matawan, NJ.
Nicole Drake works at
Locations
-
1
Hope Counseling Services, LLC171 Main St Ste 202, Matawan, NJ 07747 Directions (908) 693-5279
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
- Self Pay
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Nicole Drake?
About Nicole Drake, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1407257785
Education & Certifications
- Rider University, Lawrenceville Nj
Frequently Asked Questions
Nicole Drake accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Nicole Drake has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Nicole Drake works at
3 patients have reviewed Nicole Drake. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nicole Drake.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nicole Drake, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nicole Drake appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.