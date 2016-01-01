See All Physicians Assistants in New York, NY
Nicole Esposito, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Nicole Esposito, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.3 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Nicole Esposito, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in New York, NY. 

Nicole Esposito works at One Medical Group in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Physician Assistants
Compare with other nearby providers
Rhonda Daniels, PA-C
Rhonda Daniels, PA-C
1.0 (1)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Midtown - E53rd St
    515 Madison Ave Fl 25, New York, NY 10022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 530-0650
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Nicole Esposito?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Nicole Esposito, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Nicole Esposito, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Nicole Esposito to family and friends

    Nicole Esposito's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Nicole Esposito

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Nicole Esposito, PA-C.

    About Nicole Esposito, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1578998621
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Nicole Esposito, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Nicole Esposito is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Nicole Esposito has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Nicole Esposito has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Nicole Esposito works at One Medical Group in New York, NY. View the full address on Nicole Esposito’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Nicole Esposito. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nicole Esposito.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nicole Esposito, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nicole Esposito appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Nicole Esposito, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.