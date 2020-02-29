Nicole Gustafson-Binger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Nicole Gustafson-Binger, LPC
Overview
Nicole Gustafson-Binger, LPC is a Counselor in Kenosha, WI.
Nicole Gustafson-Binger works at
Locations
Oakwood Clinical Associates Ltd4109 67th St, Kenosha, WI 53142 Directions (262) 652-9830
Ratings & Reviews
So helpful, so comfortable to talk to.
About Nicole Gustafson-Binger, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1790916278
Frequently Asked Questions
4 patients have reviewed Nicole Gustafson-Binger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nicole Gustafson-Binger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nicole Gustafson-Binger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nicole Gustafson-Binger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.