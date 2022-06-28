See All Nurse Practitioners in Bethel Park, PA
Nicole Ilgenfritz, CRNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Nicole Ilgenfritz, CRNP

Nicole Ilgenfritz, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Bethel Park, PA. 

Nicole Ilgenfritz works at South Hills Family Medicine in Bethel Park, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Nicole Ilgenfritz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Bethel Park
    1000 Higbee Dr Ste D202, Bethel Park, PA 15102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 833-6176

Ratings & Reviews
3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
About Nicole Ilgenfritz, CRNP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1912419029
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Nicole Ilgenfritz, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Nicole Ilgenfritz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Nicole Ilgenfritz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Nicole Ilgenfritz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Nicole Ilgenfritz works at South Hills Family Medicine in Bethel Park, PA. View the full address on Nicole Ilgenfritz’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Nicole Ilgenfritz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nicole Ilgenfritz.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nicole Ilgenfritz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nicole Ilgenfritz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

