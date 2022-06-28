Nicole Ilgenfritz, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Nicole Ilgenfritz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Nicole Ilgenfritz, CRNP
Overview of Nicole Ilgenfritz, CRNP
Nicole Ilgenfritz, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Bethel Park, PA.
Nicole Ilgenfritz works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Nicole Ilgenfritz's Office Locations
-
1
Bethel Park1000 Higbee Dr Ste D202, Bethel Park, PA 15102 Directions (412) 833-6176
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Nicole Ilgenfritz?
She is always very nice and answer all my questions clearly: including by email, she always answer very fast.
About Nicole Ilgenfritz, CRNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1912419029
Frequently Asked Questions
Nicole Ilgenfritz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Nicole Ilgenfritz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Nicole Ilgenfritz works at
4 patients have reviewed Nicole Ilgenfritz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nicole Ilgenfritz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nicole Ilgenfritz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nicole Ilgenfritz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.