Nicole Issa

Clinical Psychology
5.0 (13)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Nicole Issa is a Clinical Psychologist in Providence, RI. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    193 Waterman St, Providence, RI 02906 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 330-5882

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD)
Depression
Anxiety
Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD)
Depression

Treatment frequency



Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD)
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Eating Disorders
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Dec 29, 2018
    Dec 29, 2018
My daughter has been in therapy for several years for anxiety and an eating disorder. After seeing Dr. Issa for just a couple months, she already has made a lot of progress. She even looks forward to her weekly therapy sessions. I am very grateful to Dr. Issa and highly recommend her!
    — Dec 29, 2018
    Photo: Nicole Issa
    About Nicole Issa

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1154458438
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Nicole Issa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    13 patients have reviewed Nicole Issa. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nicole Issa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nicole Issa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nicole Issa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

