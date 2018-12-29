Nicole Issa accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Nicole Issa
Nicole Issa is a Clinical Psychologist in Providence, RI.
- 1 193 Waterman St, Providence, RI 02906 Directions (401) 330-5882
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
My daughter has been in therapy for several years for anxiety and an eating disorder. After seeing Dr. Issa for just a couple months, she already has made a lot of progress. She even looks forward to her weekly therapy sessions. I am very grateful to Dr. Issa and highly recommend her!
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1154458438
