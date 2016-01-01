Nicole Jensen accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Nicole Jensen, LCPC
Overview
Nicole Jensen, LCPC is a Counselor in Billings, MT.
Nicole Jensen works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dunning Counseling and Consulting Inc3021 6th Ave N Ste 110, Billings, MT 59101 Directions (406) 697-6406
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Nicole Jensen?
About Nicole Jensen, LCPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1164857975
Frequently Asked Questions
Nicole Jensen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Nicole Jensen works at
Nicole Jensen has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Nicole Jensen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nicole Jensen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nicole Jensen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.