Nicole Jones, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Overview of Nicole Jones, NP

Nicole Jones, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Santa Cruz, CA. 

Nicole Jones works at Dignity Health Medical Foundation in Santa Cruz, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Nicole Jones' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ob-gyn Associates of Santa Crus Inc
    1779 Dominican Way Ste B, Santa Cruz, CA 95065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    • First Health

    About Nicole Jones, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1932629862
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Dominican Hospital

