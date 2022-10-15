Dr. Nicole Kish, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kish is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicole Kish, OD
Overview of Dr. Nicole Kish, OD
Dr. Nicole Kish, OD is an Optometrist in Norman, OK.

Dr. Kish's Office Locations
Nicole M. Kish O.d. PC3539 W Main St, Norman, OK 73072 Directions (405) 573-9166
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My first visit in several years. I survived the paper work and a large a large crowd at 10:00 AM. However, the staff was active and moved everyone in the proper direction. My visit with Dr. Kish was great as we discussed options for eye care and solving all of the city problems. I recommend everyone to visit this office for eye care.
About Dr. Nicole Kish, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1952334906
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kish has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kish accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kish has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

19 patients have reviewed Dr. Kish. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kish.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kish, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kish appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.