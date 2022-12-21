Nicole Knigge has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Nicole Knigge, PA-C
Overview
Nicole Knigge, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Portland, OR.
Nicole Knigge works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Providence Medical Group Sunset417 SW 117th Ave Ste 200, Portland, OR 97225 Directions (503) 216-9400Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Nicole Knigge?
Seen her twice and had fantastic experiences each time. Super helpful, listened intently, gave clear guidance and advice and solved an annoying health problem I had, that 2 other physicians had not (persistent eye infection).
About Nicole Knigge, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1609206036
Frequently Asked Questions
Nicole Knigge accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Nicole Knigge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Nicole Knigge works at
3 patients have reviewed Nicole Knigge. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nicole Knigge.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nicole Knigge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nicole Knigge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.