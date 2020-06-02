Dr. Lightman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nicole Lightman, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nicole Lightman, PHD is an Adolescent Psychologist in Newport Beach, CA.
Dr. Lightman works at
Locations
Newport Psychology23 Corporate Plaza Dr Ste 150, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 478-0330
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I worked with Dr. Lightman for around seven months and I found her to be kind, professional, thoughtful, and extremely helpful in teaching me how to manage my anxiety. I would absolutely recommend her services.
About Dr. Nicole Lightman, PHD
- Adolescent Psychology
- English
- 1164735551
