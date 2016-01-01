See All Nurse Practitioners in Kansas City, KS
Nicole Mattison, APRN Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Nicole Mattison, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0.0 (0)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Nicole Mattison, APRN

Nicole Mattison, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Kansas City, KS. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of North Kansas City Hospital
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Ashley Wilson, FNP
Ashley Wilson, FNP
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Kelci Couch, APRN
Kelci Couch, APRN
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Danielle Deichler, APRN
Danielle Deichler, APRN
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of North Kansas City Hospital.

Nicole Mattison's Office Locations

  1. 1
    4000 Cambridge St Ste 600, Kansas City, KS 66160 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 588-9600
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Nicole Mattison?

    Photo: Nicole Mattison, APRN
    How would you rate your experience with Nicole Mattison, APRN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Nicole Mattison to family and friends

    Nicole Mattison's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Nicole Mattison

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Nicole Mattison, APRN.

    About Nicole Mattison, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1366859365
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Nicole Mattison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Nicole Mattison has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Nicole Mattison.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nicole Mattison, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nicole Mattison appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Nicole Mattison, APRN?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.