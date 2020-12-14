See All Nurse Practitioners in New Albany, IN
Nicole Moore, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Nicole Moore, NP

Nicole Moore, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in New Albany, IN. 

Nicole Moore works at Gastroenterology of Southern Indiana in New Albany, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Nicole Moore's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Southern Indiana Endoscopy LLC
    2630 Grant Line Rd, New Albany, IN 47150 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 945-0145
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 14, 2020
    Here comes the old cliche' of "I don't normally do online reviews," but I have to counter the person leaving a 1 star review. I have seen Nicole twice recently and couldn't be happier, she was fantastic and not as uptight and formal as regular Dr's can sometimes be. I highly recommend her. It amazes me how it never occurs to people leaving negative reviews that maybe you might be the problem.....?
    — Dec 14, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Nicole Moore, NP
    About Nicole Moore, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1700149101
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Nicole Moore, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Nicole Moore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Nicole Moore has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Nicole Moore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Nicole Moore works at Gastroenterology of Southern Indiana in New Albany, IN. View the full address on Nicole Moore’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Nicole Moore. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nicole Moore.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nicole Moore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nicole Moore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

