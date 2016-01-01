Nicole Okeke accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Nicole Okeke, NP
Overview of Nicole Okeke, NP
Nicole Okeke, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV.
Nicole Okeke works at
Nicole Okeke's Office Locations
CareMore3085 E Flamingo Rd Ste A, Las Vegas, NV 89121 Directions (702) 436-0835
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Nicole Okeke, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1164752879
Frequently Asked Questions
Nicole Okeke works at
