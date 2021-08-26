See All Counselors in Winter Garden, FL
Overview

Nicole Palow, MS is a Counselor in Winter Garden, FL. 

Nicole Palow works at Ndp Counseling Services in Winter Garden, FL.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ndp Counseling Services
    213 S Dillard St Ste 220C, Winter Garden, FL 34787 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 848-9948

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Childhood Depression Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotionally Focused Therapy (EFT) Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Physical Abuse of Child Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Reactive Attachment Disorder Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Social Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Social Phobia Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
    • Anthem
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • New Directions Behavioral Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 26, 2021
    Very knowledgeable on ADHD . Explains things well , Nicole took the time to discuss all concerns to best help my child
    Karen — Aug 26, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Nicole Palow, MS

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English, American Sign Language and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1083952733
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children and Women
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Central Florida
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Nicole Palow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Nicole Palow works at Ndp Counseling Services in Winter Garden, FL. View the full address on Nicole Palow’s profile.

    36 patients have reviewed Nicole Palow. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nicole Palow.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nicole Palow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nicole Palow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

