Family And Marriage Counselors in Manteca, CA
Nicole Parker, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
3.6 (7)
Overview

Nicole Parker, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Manteca, CA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    965 E Yosemite Ave Ste 12, Manteca, CA 95336 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 837-6784
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 03, 2017
    She has been wonderful in helping me sort out some things. I was very hesitant before our first appointment, but she is very easy to talk to, and really takes the time to listen
    KD in Manteca, CA — Oct 03, 2017
    About Nicole Parker, LMFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1194864488
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Nicole Parker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Nicole Parker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nicole Parker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nicole Parker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nicole Parker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.