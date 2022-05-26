Nicole Parker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Nicole Parker, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Vero Beach, FL.
Arubah Neuroscience Institute Pllc3450 11th Ct, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Directions (772) 794-9771Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Nicole is very efficient and takes the time to answer all questions.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1912546755
Nicole Parker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Nicole Parker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nicole Parker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nicole Parker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nicole Parker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.