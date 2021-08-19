See All Nurse Practitioners in Indianapolis, IN
Nicole Richey, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.0 (2)
Overview of Nicole Richey, NP

Nicole Richey, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Indianapolis, IN. 

Nicole Richey works at Citizens Health Center in Indianapolis, IN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Ascension Health - Indiana
Nicole Richey's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Citizens Health Center
    501 N East St, Indianapolis, IN 46204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 880-5175
    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 19, 2021
    Yes I would recommend Nicole Richey to everyone I know. Her personality instantly puts you at ease and her caring is obvious . I cannot imagine putting my care in anyone else's hands .
    Gene Meenach — Aug 19, 2021
    About Nicole Richey, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1740448141
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Nicole Richey has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Nicole Richey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Nicole Richey works at Citizens Health Center in Indianapolis, IN. View the full address on Nicole Richey’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Nicole Richey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nicole Richey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nicole Richey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nicole Richey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

