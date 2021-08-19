Nicole Richey has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Nicole Richey, NP
Overview of Nicole Richey, NP
Nicole Richey, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Indianapolis, IN.
Nicole Richey works at
Nicole Richey's Office Locations
-
1
Citizens Health Center501 N East St, Indianapolis, IN 46204 Directions (317) 880-5175
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Nicole Richey?
Yes I would recommend Nicole Richey to everyone I know. Her personality instantly puts you at ease and her caring is obvious . I cannot imagine putting my care in anyone else's hands .
About Nicole Richey, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1740448141
Frequently Asked Questions
Nicole Richey accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Nicole Richey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Nicole Richey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nicole Richey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nicole Richey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nicole Richey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.