See All Nurse Practitioners in New York, NY
Nicole Rodriguez, FNP-BC Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Nicole Rodriguez, FNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0.0 (0)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Nicole Rodriguez, FNP-BC

Nicole Rodriguez, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in New York, NY. 

Nicole Rodriguez works at Downtown Health Center in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Daniel Boadu, NPP
Daniel Boadu, NPP
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Rose McCall, NP
Rose McCall, NP
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Danielle Sheehan
Danielle Sheehan
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Nicole Rodriguez's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Downtown Health Center
    150 Essex St, New York, NY 10002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 545-2400

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Nicole Rodriguez?

Photo: Nicole Rodriguez, FNP-BC
How would you rate your experience with Nicole Rodriguez, FNP-BC?
  • Likelihood of recommending Nicole Rodriguez to family and friends

Nicole Rodriguez's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Nicole Rodriguez

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Nicole Rodriguez, FNP-BC.

About Nicole Rodriguez, FNP-BC

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1285240747
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Nicole Rodriguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Nicole Rodriguez works at Downtown Health Center in New York, NY. View the full address on Nicole Rodriguez’s profile.

Nicole Rodriguez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Nicole Rodriguez.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nicole Rodriguez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nicole Rodriguez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Nicole Rodriguez, FNP-BC?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.