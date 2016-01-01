Dr. Nicole Sawyer, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sawyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicole Sawyer, PSY.D
Overview
Dr. Nicole Sawyer, PSY.D is a Psychologist in Exeter, NH. They graduated from The Chicago Medical School.
Dr. Sawyer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Nicole L Sawyer, PsyD PLLC14 Hampton Rd, Exeter, NH 03833 Directions (603) 793-6914
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sawyer?
About Dr. Nicole Sawyer, PSY.D
- Psychology
- English
- 1245308204
Education & Certifications
- Seacoast Mental Health Center
- The Chicago Medical School
- Maine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sawyer accepts Anthem Blue Cross, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sawyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sawyer works at
Dr. Sawyer has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sawyer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sawyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sawyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.