Nicole Schnell, PA-C
Overview
Nicole Schnell, PA-C is a Dermatology Physician Assistant in Laurys Station, PA. They graduated from Kings College Physician Assistant Program.
Nicole Schnell works at
Locations
-
1
Dermatology Partners5649 Wynnewood Dr Ste 202, Laurys Station, PA 18059 Directions (610) 770-2708Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
2
Dermatology Partners3760 Brookside Rd, Macungie, PA 18062 Directions (610) 770-2708
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Coventry Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicaid
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UPMC Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She listened to all my concerns and was great.
About Nicole Schnell, PA-C
- Dermatology (Physician Assistant)
- English
- 1447898150
Education & Certifications
- Society Of Dermatology Physician Assistants Diplomate Program
- Kings College Physician Assistant Program
- King's College
