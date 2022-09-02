Nicole Schtupak, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Nicole Schtupak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Nicole Schtupak, PA-C
Overview
Nicole Schtupak, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Weston, FL. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 8 years of experience. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Florida.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
2950 Cleveland Clinic Blvd, Weston, FL 33331
Directions
(954) 689-5132
Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Highly recommended, she was able to answer all questions regarding status conditions and proposed procedures prior to my wife’s operation. Very helpful in addressing all concerns and excellent at immediately planning the steps required to ensure a timely, successful operation. Couldn’t be happier with her efforts!
About Nicole Schtupak, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- 8 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Broward Gen Hosp
- Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
Frequently Asked Questions
Nicole Schtupak has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Nicole Schtupak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Nicole Schtupak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Nicole Schtupak speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Nicole Schtupak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nicole Schtupak.
