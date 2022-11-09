See All Other Doctors in Scottsdale, AZ
Dr. Nicole Srednicki, DNP

Regenerative Medicine
4.9 (41)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Nicole Srednicki, DNP is a Regenerative Medicine Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They graduated from Georgetown University.

Dr. Srednicki works at Ultra Healthy Human in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ultra Healthy Human
    9621 E Gary Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 672-2164
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acupuncture
Adrenal Insufficiency
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Counseling Chevron Icon
Chelation Therapy Chevron Icon
Detoxification Chevron Icon
Detoxification Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fatigue Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Heavy Metal Detoxification Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Intracellular Nutrition Analysis Chevron Icon
IV Therapy Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Loss Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Nutritional Supplementation Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Therapeutic Massage Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 41 ratings
Patient Ratings (41)
5 Star
(40)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Nov 09, 2022
Dr. Srednicki is the best! I started a 21 day detox but before we started she went over my blood work, where it should be and what are goal was. She was extremely helpful and I was extremely grateful to get Ultra Healthy!. The first two weeks were HARD but totally worth it! It's been 21 days, I have lost 20lbs!!! and I don't have sugar, bread or coffee cravings. I feel great! I want to lose another 20lbs so I'm going to keep it going. I really like the supplements and the support I have been getting from Dr Srewdnicki. Everyone should get Ultra Healthy and feel great!
Jairo Aguilar — Nov 09, 2022
About Dr. Nicole Srednicki, DNP

Specialties
  • Regenerative Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1316338809
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • American Academy of Anti-aging and Regenerative Medicine|The Salerno Center-Complementary Medicine
Residency
  • Mayo Clinic Hospital-Phoenix, New Graduate Program
Medical Education
  • Georgetown University
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Nicole Srednicki, DNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Srednicki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Srednicki has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Srednicki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Srednicki works at Ultra Healthy Human in Scottsdale, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Srednicki’s profile.

41 patients have reviewed Dr. Srednicki. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Srednicki.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Srednicki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Srednicki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

