See All Clinical Psychologists in Coral Gables, FL
Dr. Nicole Swaggerty-Valdes, PHD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Nicole Swaggerty-Valdes, PHD

Clinical Psychology
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Nicole Swaggerty-Valdes, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Swaggerty-Valdes works at Nicole Valdes, Ph.D. And Associates, P.A. in Coral Gables, FL with other offices in North Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Coral Gables
    420 S Dixie Hwy Ste 4L, Coral Gables, FL 33146 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 951-6609
  2. 2
    North Miami
    12955 Biscayne Blvd Ste 306, North Miami, FL 33181 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 469-9373

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Autism
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Autism

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Learning Disabilities Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phase of Life Problem Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Swaggerty-Valdes?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Nicole Swaggerty-Valdes, PHD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Nicole Swaggerty-Valdes, PHD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Swaggerty-Valdes to family and friends

    Dr. Swaggerty-Valdes' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Swaggerty-Valdes

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Nicole Swaggerty-Valdes, PHD.

    About Dr. Nicole Swaggerty-Valdes, PHD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1720378193
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Citrus Health Network
    Residency
    Internship
    • Geocare/South Florida State Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Florida
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nicole Swaggerty-Valdes, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swaggerty-Valdes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Swaggerty-Valdes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Swaggerty-Valdes. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swaggerty-Valdes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Swaggerty-Valdes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Swaggerty-Valdes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Nicole Swaggerty-Valdes, PHD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.