Nicole Swain, LPC

Counseling
4.4 (7)
Overview

Nicole Swain, LPC is a Counselor in New Providence, NJ. 

Nicole Swain works at Violet Dental PC in New Providence, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Violet Dental PC
    890 Mountain Ave, New Providence, NJ 07974 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 277-8900
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Jun 05, 2021
    Really helped with my panic attacks.
    — Jun 05, 2021
    About Nicole Swain, LPC

    • Counseling
    • English
    • 1396823613
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Nicole Swain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Nicole Swain works at Violet Dental PC in New Providence, NJ. View the full address on Nicole Swain’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Nicole Swain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nicole Swain.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nicole Swain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nicole Swain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

