Nicole Thomas accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Nicole Thomas, NP
Overview of Nicole Thomas, NP
Nicole Thomas, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in New York, NY.
Nicole Thomas works at
Nicole Thomas' Office Locations
-
1
Mount Sinai Narcotics Rehabilitation Center17 E 102nd St, New York, NY 10029 Directions (212) 241-8100
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Nicole Thomas?
About Nicole Thomas, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1568702801
Frequently Asked Questions
Nicole Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Nicole Thomas works at
Nicole Thomas has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Nicole Thomas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nicole Thomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nicole Thomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.