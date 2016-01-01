See All Social Workers in Sioux Center, IA
Nicole Van Ginkel, LISW

Social Work
0.0 (0)
Map Pin Small Sioux Center, IA
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Nicole Van Ginkel, LISW

Nicole Van Ginkel, LISW is a Social Worker in Sioux Center, IA. 

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Nicole Van Ginkel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    30 19th St SW, Sioux Center, IA 51250 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

About Nicole Van Ginkel, LISW

Social Work
  • Social Work
Specialties
English
  • English
Languages Spoken
Female
  • Female
Gender
1588824403
  • 1588824403
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Jefferson Bucks Hospital
  • Jefferson Frankford Hospital
  • Jefferson Torresdale Hospital

