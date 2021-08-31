See All Nurse Practitioners in West Chester, PA
Nicole Waetzman, CRNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.2 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Nicole Waetzman, CRNP

Nicole Waetzman, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in West Chester, PA. 

Nicole Waetzman works at Axia Women's Health Urogynecology at King of Prussia in West Chester, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Nicole Waetzman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Chester Co Obgyn Services
    915 Old Fern Hill Rd, West Chester, PA 19380 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 692-4270
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Aug 31, 2021
    Nicole is an expert in her field with a wonderful bedside manner. I highly recommend her.
    — Aug 31, 2021
    Photo: Nicole Waetzman, CRNP
    About Nicole Waetzman, CRNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1588918957
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Nicole Waetzman, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Nicole Waetzman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Nicole Waetzman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Nicole Waetzman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Nicole Waetzman works at Axia Women's Health Urogynecology at King of Prussia in West Chester, PA. View the full address on Nicole Waetzman’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Nicole Waetzman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nicole Waetzman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nicole Waetzman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nicole Waetzman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

