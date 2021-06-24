See All Nurse Practitioners in Silver Spring, MD
Nicole Woods, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.0 (2)
Overview of Nicole Woods, FNP

Nicole Woods, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Silver Spring, MD. 

Nicole Woods works at Luminis Health in Silver Spring, MD. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Nicole Woods' Office Locations

    Cameron Medical Group
    8700 Georgia Ave Ste 400, Silver Spring, MD 20910 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 585-6049
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Jun 24, 2021
    Nicole Woods, NP is the best primary care professional in this area. She is detailed, comprehensive, and family-centered. I was referred to her by another excellent doctor, Dr. Wilson. I have been looking for a primary care professional for years! The first visit was very thorough, with a slew of necessary tests, and recommendations that are crucial to my health and well-being.
    C Davis — Jun 24, 2021
    About Nicole Woods, FNP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1548597131
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Nicole Woods has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Nicole Woods has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Nicole Woods works at Luminis Health in Silver Spring, MD. View the full address on Nicole Woods’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Nicole Woods. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nicole Woods.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nicole Woods, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nicole Woods appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

