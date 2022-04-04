See All Psychotherapists in Philadelphia, PA
Nicolette Kulp, LCSW Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Nicolette Kulp, LCSW

Psychotherapy
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Nicolette Kulp, LCSW is a Psychotherapist in Philadelphia, PA. 

Nicolette Kulp works at Grow Therapy in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Grow Therapy
    1626 Locust St, Philadelphia, PA 19103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (267) 755-9390
    Monday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 8:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Counseling Services
Personality Disorders
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Counseling Services
Personality Disorders
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Self-Esteem Problems Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Nicolette Kulp?

    Apr 04, 2022
    oh my goodness i love them so much i struggled for years before i met them and they have helped me come so far with my mental health i really can't imagine where i'd be without them
    — Apr 04, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Nicolette Kulp, LCSW
    How would you rate your experience with Nicolette Kulp, LCSW?
    • Likelihood of recommending Nicolette Kulp to family and friends

    Nicolette Kulp's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Nicolette Kulp

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Nicolette Kulp, LCSW.

    About Nicolette Kulp, LCSW

    Specialties
    • Psychotherapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1114557402
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Nicolette Kulp, LCSW is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Nicolette Kulp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Nicolette Kulp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Nicolette Kulp works at Grow Therapy in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Nicolette Kulp’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Nicolette Kulp. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nicolette Kulp.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nicolette Kulp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nicolette Kulp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Nicolette Kulp, LCSW?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.