Nicolina Mboya, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Bedford, TX.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Nicolina Mboya's Office Locations
- 1 1305 Airport Fwy Ste 302A, Bedford, TX 76021 Directions (817) 283-6995
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nicolina is awesome. She is a very friendly caring doctor. I would highly recommend her. Also the staff are great, very welcoming.
About Nicolina Mboya, FNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1245705383
Nicolina Mboya has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Nicolina Mboya accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Nicolina Mboya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Nicolina Mboya. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nicolina Mboya.
