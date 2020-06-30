See All Nurse Practitioners in Bedford, TX
Nicolina Mboya, FNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Nicolina Mboya, FNP-BC

Nicolina Mboya, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Bedford, TX. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Gibson Hernandez, RN
Gibson Hernandez, RN
1.0 (1)
Nicolina Mboya's Office Locations

  1. 1
    1305 Airport Fwy Ste 302A, Bedford, TX 76021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 283-6995
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 30, 2020
    Dr. Nicolina is awesome. She is a very friendly caring doctor. I would highly recommend her. Also the staff are great, very welcoming.
    L.Mitchell — Jun 30, 2020
    Photo: Nicolina Mboya, FNP-BC
    About Nicolina Mboya, FNP-BC

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1245705383
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Nicolina Mboya, FNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Nicolina Mboya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Nicolina Mboya has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Nicolina Mboya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Nicolina Mboya. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nicolina Mboya.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nicolina Mboya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nicolina Mboya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

