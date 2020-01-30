Nigel Torres, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Nigel Torres is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Nigel Torres, LPC
Overview
Nigel Torres, LPC is a Counselor in Lubbock, TX.
Nigel Torres works at
Locations
The Practice3809 22nd St Ste 2D, Lubbock, TX 79410 Directions (806) 577-2844
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Nigel is highly experienced and he makes you feel at ease. My 3 kids go and see him for counseling and they love his profession and feel comfortable with him during their sessions. I would highly recommend Nigel for others to see for counseling.
About Nigel Torres, LPC
- Counseling
- English
Education & Certifications
- Wayland Baptist University - Bachelors in Psychology
Frequently Asked Questions
Nigel Torres accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Nigel Torres has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Nigel Torres. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nigel Torres.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nigel Torres, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nigel Torres appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.