Dr. Nighat Sarwar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nighat Sarwar, MD
Dr. Nighat Sarwar, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Rawalpindi Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore|University of The Punjab / Punjab Medical College and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center, Encino Hospital Medical Center, Mission Community Hospital, Northridge Hospital Medical Center, Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center and Sherman Oaks Hospital.
Dr. Sarwar's Office Locations
Community Neurology and Pulmonary Medical Group7407 N Cedar Ave Ste 103, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 431-4007
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
An AMAZING doctor!!! Finally, my daughter does not suffer from migraines. Appointments are always on time and the office staff is great! Dr. Sarwar listens and answers all the questions my daughter and I have. She explains the treatment/medications she recommends. Dr. Sarwar is a warm person that really cares about my daughter's well being. The greatest compliment I can give her is that my teenage daughter loves her.
About Dr. Nighat Sarwar, MD
- Neurology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu
- Female
Education & Certifications
- University of Arizona
- University of Arizona
- Rawalpindi Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore|University of The Punjab / Punjab Medical College
- Neurology
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
- Encino Hospital Medical Center
- Mission Community Hospital
- Northridge Hospital Medical Center
- Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
- Sherman Oaks Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sarwar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sarwar accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Sarwar using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Sarwar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sarwar speaks Hindi, Spanish and Urdu.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Sarwar. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sarwar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sarwar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sarwar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.