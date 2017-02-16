See All Neurologists in Fresno, CA
Dr. Nighat Sarwar, MD

Neurology
1.7 (34)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Nighat Sarwar, MD

Dr. Nighat Sarwar, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Rawalpindi Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore|University of The Punjab / Punjab Medical College and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center, Encino Hospital Medical Center, Mission Community Hospital, Northridge Hospital Medical Center, Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center and Sherman Oaks Hospital.

Dr. Sarwar works at COMMUNITY NEUROLOGY AND PULMONARY MEDICAL GROUP in Fresno, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sarwar's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Community Neurology and Pulmonary Medical Group
    7407 N Cedar Ave Ste 103, Fresno, CA 93720 (559) 431-4007

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Botox® for Chronic Migraine
Dementia
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Botox® for Chronic Migraine
Dementia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Diseases Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Numbness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Numbness
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Tingling Sensation Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    1.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (26)
    Feb 16, 2017
    An AMAZING doctor!!! Finally, my daughter does not suffer from migraines. Appointments are always on time and the office staff is great! Dr. Sarwar listens and answers all the questions my daughter and I have. She explains the treatment/medications she recommends. Dr. Sarwar is a warm person that really cares about my daughter's well being. The greatest compliment I can give her is that my teenage daughter loves her.
    Sasson in California — Feb 16, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Nighat Sarwar, MD
    Dr. Sarwar's Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Sarwar

    About Dr. Nighat Sarwar, MD

    Neurology
    Years of Experience
    36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu
    Gender
    Female
    NPI Number
    1003809989
    Education & Certifications

    University of Arizona
    Internship
    University of Arizona
    Medical Education
    Rawalpindi Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore|University of The Punjab / Punjab Medical College
    Board Certifications
    Neurology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Saint Agnes Medical Center
    • Encino Hospital Medical Center
    • Mission Community Hospital
    • Northridge Hospital Medical Center
    • Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
    • Sherman Oaks Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nighat Sarwar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sarwar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sarwar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sarwar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sarwar works at COMMUNITY NEUROLOGY AND PULMONARY MEDICAL GROUP in Fresno, CA. View the full address on Dr. Sarwar’s profile.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Sarwar. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sarwar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sarwar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sarwar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

