Overview of Dr. Nighat Sarwar, MD

Dr. Nighat Sarwar, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Rawalpindi Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore|University of The Punjab / Punjab Medical College and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center, Encino Hospital Medical Center, Mission Community Hospital, Northridge Hospital Medical Center, Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center and Sherman Oaks Hospital.



Dr. Sarwar works at COMMUNITY NEUROLOGY AND PULMONARY MEDICAL GROUP in Fresno, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.