Nikole Otahal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Nikole Otahal, PA-C
Overview
Nikole Otahal, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Corpus Christi, TX.
Nikole Otahal works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
South Texas Bones and Joint601 Texan Trl Ste 300, Corpus Christi, TX 78411 Directions (361) 854-0811
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Nikole Otahal?
About Nikole Otahal, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1063989689
Frequently Asked Questions
Nikole Otahal works at
Nikole Otahal has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Nikole Otahal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nikole Otahal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nikole Otahal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.