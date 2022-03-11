Nikolina Elez has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Nikolina Elez, FNP
Overview of Nikolina Elez, FNP
Nikolina Elez, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Phoenix, AZ.
Nikolina Elez's Office Locations
7th Ave Family Health Center1205 S 7th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85007 Directions
Ratings & Reviews
Nikolina, has a caring bedside manner. She listens to me carefully and allowed me to fully explain before she asked probing questions. Over multiple visit Nikolina address all the issues I had, some were very complex, I never heard a no, she was always determined to find root cause. I remember her drawing me a picture for the source of my pain, the MRI reflected the drawing she had made. Yes, I would highly Recommend Nikolina
About Nikolina Elez, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1881987261
4 patients have reviewed Nikolina Elez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nikolina Elez.
