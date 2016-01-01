Nilima Shrestha accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Nilima Shrestha
Overview of Nilima Shrestha
Nilima Shrestha is a Nurse Practitioner in Frederick, MD.
Nilima Shrestha works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Nilima Shrestha's Office Locations
-
1
Westview Urgent Care5100 Buckeystown Pike Ste 186, Frederick, MD 21704 Directions
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Nilima Shrestha?
About Nilima Shrestha
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1457714693
Frequently Asked Questions
Nilima Shrestha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Nilima Shrestha works at
Nilima Shrestha has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Nilima Shrestha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nilima Shrestha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nilima Shrestha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.