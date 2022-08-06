See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Nimo Yousuf, OD

Optometry
5.0 (3)
Overview of Dr. Nimo Yousuf, OD

Dr. Nimo Yousuf, OD is an Optometrist in Phoenix, AZ. 

Dr. Yousuf works at Costco Pharmacy #1058 in Phoenix, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Yousuf's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Costco Pharmacy #1058
    4570 E Cactus Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 242-1105

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Nimo Yousuf, OD

  • Optometry
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1275000168
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Yousuf has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Yousuf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Yousuf works at Costco Pharmacy #1058 in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Yousuf’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Yousuf. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yousuf.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yousuf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yousuf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

