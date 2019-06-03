See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Sunnyvale, CA
Nina Atanassova

Marriage & Family Therapy
4.1 (11)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Nina Atanassova is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Sunnyvale, CA. 

Nina Atanassova works at Valley Health Center Sunnyvale in Sunnyvale, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sccmhd -fair Oaks Mental Health Center
    660 S Fair Oaks Ave, Sunnyvale, CA 94086 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 992-4800
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.1
    Jun 03, 2019
    Nina is a great therapist. I've been seeing her for over a year and she helped me a lot through very tough times.
    — Jun 03, 2019
    About Nina Atanassova

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1396869715
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Nina Atanassova has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Nina Atanassova works at Valley Health Center Sunnyvale in Sunnyvale, CA. View the full address on Nina Atanassova’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Nina Atanassova. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nina Atanassova.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nina Atanassova, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nina Atanassova appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

